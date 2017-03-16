טורקיה התחייבה להפרדת טילי S-400 הרוסיים ממערכות נאט״ו

רוסיה וטורקיה מצוייות במשא ומתן מתקדם – יש הסבורים שלקראת סיכום חיובי קרוב – על מכירת מערכות הגנה אנטי אוויריות המתקדמות בעולם מסוג S-400.

מקורות רוסיים מסרו כי מוסקבה ואנקרה סיכמו כי המערכות החדישות בעלות יכולות פגיעה והשמדה של כל סוגי המטוסים והטילים כולל טילי שיוט המתקדמים מסוגם, לא יחוברו למערכות נאט״ו. טורקיה חברה בארגון ההגנה המערבי בהובלת ארצות הברית ומדינות מערב אירופה.

עם השלמת העסקה יהיו הטורקים הראשונים להצטייד במערכות אסטרטגיות רוסיות מן המעלה בעודם שותפים לנאט״ו שקיים לצורכי הגנה מרוסיה.

On Wednesday, Turkish Defense Minister said that Ankara and Moscow made certain progress in talks on delivery of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems to Turkey, but the sides are still not ready to strike a deal.

Russia's Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier confirmed that Moscow and Ankara were in talks on deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey. The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.

עניין מרכזי