"הרוק" מצפה

מאת -

השחקן דואן ג'ונסון המכונה "הרוק" עתיד להיות אבא שוב. על פי הדיווחים, השחקן בן ה-45 הודיע השבוע כי הוא ובת זוגו לורן השיאן עתידים להיות הורים בפעם השנייה לבת.

 

לשניים יש בת יפיפייה בת שנתיים בשם ג'סמין ליה. עבור ג'ונסון מדובר בבת שלישית- יש לו ילדה בת 16 מנישואים קודמים.

 

עניין מרכזי

 