גלובוס הזהב נצבע שחור

הזוכה הגדול של טקס גלובוס הזהב שנערך בתחילת השבוע הוא הסרט הדרמטי " שלושה שלטים מחוץ לאבינג, מיזורי". הסרט זכה בארבעה פרסים.

הטקס השנה נערך בצל ההאשמות על הטרדות מיניות בהוליווד. רבים מבאות הטקס לבשו שמלות שחורות, כדי לסמל הזדהות עם הנפגעות.

בפרס השחקן הדרמטי זכה גארי אולדמן על משחקו כווינסטון צ'רצ'יל בסרט Darkest Hour.

בפרס השחקנית זכתה פרנסס מקדורמנד על משחקה בסרט Three Billboards.

להלן הרשימה השלמה של הזוכים:

Movie:

Best motion picture, drama: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best motion picture, musical or comedy: “Lady Bird”

Best director, motion picture: Guillermo del Toro, “The Shape of Water”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, drama: Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama: Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy: Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Best performance by an actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy: James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture: Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in any motion picture: Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best screenplay, motion picture: Martin McDonagh, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Best motion picture, animated: “Coco”

Best motion picture, foreign language: “In the Fade”

Best original score, motion picture: Alexandre Desplat, “The Shape of Water”

Best original song, motion picture: “This Is Me” — “The Greatest Showman”

Television:

Best television series, drama: “The Handmaid’s Tale,” Hulu

Best performance by an actress in a television series, drama: Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Best performance by an actor in a television series, drama: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Best television series, musical or comedy: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Amazon

Best performance by an actress in a television series, musical or comedy: Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Best performance by an actor in a television series, musical or comedy: Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Best television limited series or motion picture made for television: “Big Little Lies,” HBO

Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for television: Ewan McGregor, “Fargo”

Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for television: Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

