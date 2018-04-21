תדהמה עם מותו הפתאומי של אביצ׳י

משפחתו של אביצ׳י לא מסרה פרטים על נסיבות המוות וביקשה להתחשב בבקשתה לשמור על פרטיות האירוע.
עניין מרכזי
Publicist Diana Baron said the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.
"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement said.
Avicii, known for international hits like "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother," announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring, but he kept making music and was nominated for a Billboard music award earlier this week.
News of his death shocked the EDM community and fans, particularly in Europe, where he was a popular act at festivals and clubs