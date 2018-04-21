תדהמה עם מותו הפתאומי של אביצ׳י

אביצ׳י, מבכירי המוסיקה האלקטורנית הרקידה בעולם נמצא בסוף השבוע מת בחדרו בעת ששהה בעומאן שבמפרץ הפרסי.

 

הדיג׳יי השבדי בו ה-28 הדהים במותו את עולם ה-edm ובכירי הענף, כמו גם אמנים, מפיקים ואנשי מוסיקה בעולם כולו אינם חדלים לשבחו ולבכות את לכתו בטרם עת.

אביצ׳י או בשמו המלא טים ברלינג, הודיע לפני שנתיים על פרישה מהופעות אך הוא המשיך להפיק מוסיקה אלקרונית ונחשב גאון בתחומו. 

 

משפחתו של אביצ׳י לא מסרה פרטים על נסיבות המוות וביקשה להתחשב בבקשתה לשמור על פרטיות האירוע.

 

Swedish DJ and record producer Avicii, one of the biggest stars of electronic dance music (EDM) in Europe, was found dead on Friday. He was 28.

Publicist Diana Baron said the 28-year-old DJ, born Tim Bergling, was in Muscat, Oman.

 

"The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," the statement said.

Avicii, known for international hits like "Wake Me Up" and "Hey Brother," announced in 2016 that he was retiring from touring, but he kept making music and was nominated for a Billboard music award earlier this week.

News of his death shocked the EDM community and fans, particularly in Europe, where he was a popular act at festivals and clubs