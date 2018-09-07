רובי וויליאמס ואישתו קיבלו לעולם בת מאם פונדקאית

עניין מרכזי לפני כולם: אישתו של הזמר הבריטי רובי וויליאמס, איידה וויליאמס, חשפה ביום שישי בבוקר סוד אשר המשפחה שמרה זה חודשים ארוכים. לזוג נולדה בת רכה העונה לשם קולט (קוקו) ג'וזפין. התינוקת נולדה באמצעות אם פונדקאית.

לשניים יש שני ילדים קטנים, טדי וצ'ארלי.

בפוסט באינסטגרם חשפה איידה כי התהליך היה קשה וארוך ולכן הם העדיפו לשמור על הדבר בסוד גדול.

"אנו מבקשים שתעזרו לנו לשמור על הפרטיות של קוקו ותעזרו לנו לגדול לצוות של 5" סיימה את הפוסט המרגש.

I spy with my little eye an extra little hand 👀

So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! 💕💕 It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.

Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.

As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams

