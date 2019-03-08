דיווח: מיליארדר ישראלי מת תוך כדי ניתוח להארכת אבר מינו

The businessman’s death occurred after he suffered a heart attack when an “unnamed substance” was injected into his penis during a procedure aimed at increasing the size of that appendage.

Ehud Arye Laniado, a Belgian-Israeli billionaire and diamond trader, passed away at the age of 65 during a penis enlargement procedure at a private clinic in France, the Jewish Telegraphic Agency reports.

According to the news agency, Laniado suffered a heart attack after an “unnamed substance” was injected into his genitals during the process, leading to the businessman’s demise.

Omega Diamonds, one of the companies owned by Laniado, has confirmed his death, issuing a statement which described him as “a visionary business