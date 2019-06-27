אהבה מוסיקה והנאה מהוואנה דרך דובאי

Dubai’s first ladies night, designed to include men: HALFWAY TO HAVANA

Dubai, UAE, June 2019 – Ladies and gens, señoras y señores, it’s time to let your passionate soul embrace the seductive charm of Halfway to Havana: the night which has the soul of Havana – the live music, the fast flowing beverages, the style and grace of the 1970s with the passion of each of those who join TWENTY THREE every Tuesday. Immerse in the world of TWENTY THREE – where enigma meets adventure.

Every Tuesday ‘Halfway to Havana’ ladies night offers a night of difference and expression, a contradictory love-affair between Havana and yourself, a musical tryst – señores y señoras this is your night! From 7.23 pm – 11.23 pm every Tuesday, all señorasreceive two complimentary beverages and are invited to choose from a selection of specialist beverages from our menu while the men are also treated with blends of their choice, yet the ladies are in charge of this! Mouth-Watering tastes and desserts from the “23” theme inspired menu are also available, exploring the multifaceted yet classic flavours of Chef Alfred Zuberbuehler’s selection.

Havana is about passion, music, expression, affection; all these elements are brought along with individuality to TWENTY THREE, without positioning ourselves as a Cuban bar – be not mistaken – you will be seduced with intrigue and you’ll fall in love over and over again. The first ladies night which has an inclusive focus on the men, this doesn’t happen elsewhere.

TWENTY THREE is a passionate soul filled venue where guests can enjoy a glamorous Havana experience, in collaboration with Glambox, our male and female guests can benefit from their beautifying treats and experience.

Awake the rhythm of your heart with live Latin music and follow the bachata beat. Live entertainment, fine fast-flowing beverages and Latin covers of dance floor fillers will make for a mid-week celebration, unlike anything Dubai Media City has seen before.