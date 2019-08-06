אהוד ברק נהג להסתובב בדירה ההיא של אפשטיין

בארצות הברית מתפרסם היום כי המועמד לכנסת הבאה אהוד ברק נהג להסתובב בדירה בניו יורק שהיתה מוקד הפירסומים הקודמים שבגינם פרצה השערורייה וכי הביקור ההוא שבו תועד נכנס רעול פנים לא היה חד פעמי.

ברק הגיב בקצרה, לא הכחיש וטען כי לא עשה דבר בלתי חוקי. בעקבות הפרסום הקודם איים ברק בתביעה נגד העיתון דיילי מייל. העיתון לא התרגש ואמר בתגובה כי הוא עומד מאחורי הפרסום. הצלם שתיעד את ברק רמז כי מוטב לברק לרדת מהאיומים.

הפרסום החדש באתר האמריקני “דיילי ביסט” כולל דיווח לפיו כי דיירי בניין בניו יורק הנמצא בבבעלותו של מרק אפשטיין, אחיו הצעיר של המיליארדר ג’פרי אפשטיין, סיפרו כי אהוד ברק, ביקר בבניין פעמים רבות בשנים האחרונות. מדיווחים קודמים בארה”ב עולה כי הבניין קשור להאשמות נגד אפשטיין.

כשנשאל על ביקוריו בבניין הגיב ברק: “מלבד העובדה שלא עשיתי שום דבר שאינו כשורה, ואין גם כל חשד שעשיתי משהו כזה, לא אתייחס לשאלות בגלל המצב הפוליטי הנוכחי בישראל. כל תגובה שלי רק תשמש כספין במשחק הפוליטי

הפרסום בארצות הברית:

The residents of 301 East 66th St. always knew Ehud Barak was there by the flashy cars parked outside and burly security guards in the lobby. The former Israeli prime minster’s visits were an open secret among the tenants of the Upper East Side building, which is owned by Jeffrey Epstein’s younger brother.

Several residents of 301 East 66th St. told The Daily Beast they had seen Barak in the building multiple times over the last few years, and nearly half a dozen more described running into his security detail. The building is majority-owned by Epstein’s younger brother, Mark, and has been tied to the financier’s alleged New York trafficking ring.

When asked about his stays at 301 E. 66th Street, Barak told The Daily Beast, “Despite the fact that there was no wrongdoing on my part, and that there is not even the faintest suspicion of wrongdoing on my part, I’m not going to address these questions because in the current political environment in Israel, the mere fact of my response to such a question is churned up as spin in the political game.”

“As a former prime minister I’m accompanied by bodyguards everywhere I go,” he added.

While the Israeli politician has tried to play down his ties to Jeffrey Epstein since the billionaire’s indictment on charges of child sex trafficking, Barak became a fixture of the Epstein story after Israeli outlets reported he had received more than $3 million in payments from Epstein-connected institutions since 2004.