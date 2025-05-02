ספרי הסודות שלי – my secret books מאת רמי יצהר Rami Yitzhar

הנה תרגום מלא לאנגלית של סיפור הקריירה המפואר מאחורי ספרי הסודות של רמי יצהר – Rami Yitzhar:

The Legend Is Being Written: The Story Behind Rami Yitzhar’s Secret Books That Are Reshaping Human Consciousness

Few people get to live their dream.

Even fewer manage to build an entire universe from one powerful vision.

Rami Yitzhar, journalist, broadcaster, mind coach, and influence strategist, has done just that – and more.

He didn’t just publish books. He rewrote the way we understand people, communication, and power.

In an era where noise replaces depth and speed outpaces meaning, Yitzhar pressed pause –

and began writing the series that would become the cornerstone of modern human insight.

Thus were born: The Secret Books

This didn’t start as a literary project.

It started as an inner calling – to distill decades of knowledge in journalism, NLP, mentalism, behavioral psychology, and human interaction.

Very quickly, what began as a single manuscript became a storm.

Each chapter led to another.

Each book became a world.

Three Books. Dozens of Legends. Thousands of Insights.

Secrets of NLP by Rami Yitzhar

A breakthrough manual for decoding internal language, dissolving barriers, and initiating deep personal change. Secrets of Practical Mentalism

Not just performance – but a mirror.

A journey into emotional mastery, presence, and intuitive influence. Secrets of Behavioral Economics

A rare fusion of psychology, marketing, and economic reality –

Yitzhar takes Kahneman, Dan Ariely, and David Ogilvy off the shelf and into your daily decisions.

Each book is written in bold, clear, modern Hebrew (with English translations underway), and weaves together insights, stories, techniques, and real-life applications.

Echo, Impact, and Expansion

The books launched in full digital editions, including narrated excerpts, visual tools, and reader interaction

Coaches, marketers, executives, therapists, and students began applying the ideas in real time

Yitzhar’s own news platform, Inyan Merkazi, became the springboard for their distribution – and a growing movement followed

Dozens of academic figures, mentors, and even policymakers requested early copies

What makes these books so unique?

They don’t try to impress – they aim to move

They don’t dwell in illusion – they reveal the truth hidden beneath daily life

They’re written in human language – yet penetrate the reader like a velvet scalpel

And everyone who reads them… is not the same person afterward

And this is only the beginning

Yitzhar is already crafting his next book –

a bold dive into AI, identity, memory, and the psychological tipping point of modern humanity.

But the foundations – the roots – are already in your hands.

Welcome to the Secret Books.

You won’t just read them – they will read you.

