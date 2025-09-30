Here’s a full English adaptation of the powerful Hebrew article — elevated, dramatic, and ready for publication for an international audience. I kept the Shakespearean flair, the irony, and the sharp contrasts intact:

Israel defies global pressure, but its isolation only deepens

This was the end of the show. Now let us reflect on what we actually witnessed.

The astonishing truth is this: not even Shakespeare himself could have written the lines of the “Bibist play” better, and not even the legendary Richard Burton, who embodied Hamlet like no other, could have delivered the speech with greater theatrical brilliance than Benjamin Netanyahu. The man is a performer like no other — in flawless English.

We witnessed the grand performance, a spectacle of acrobatic genius, staged by a consummate showman. Every gesture, every syllable, every movement of the body and flicker of the face was part of an act that even the greatest Shakespearean actors in history would not have been ashamed of.

Bibi the Magnificent. Simply colossal.

Netanyahu built a carefully crafted speech, overflowing with unprecedented sycophancy — borrowed straight from the empty rhetoric of submissive regimes where trembling officials bow before the supreme ruler. Only this time, it was Bibi to Donald.

It was a breathtaking mixture: torrents of words, words, words, drowning in hollow praise. And yet, hidden between the cascades of flattery, Netanyahu slipped in the most extreme, militant message with brutal clarity: there is no peace, no security, no compromise. Gaza will be crushed endlessly — at least until his throne is secured forever.

His speechwriters engineered the text to build the illusion — and then, in one swift stroke, dismantle it. Pure genius of manipulation.

The Flattery – a Colossal Spectacle

Netanyahu did not settle for a few compliments. He showered Trump with superlatives in nearly every other sentence:

• “Mr. President, no American leader has ever stood with Israel with such courage and vision.”

• “Today, the whole world sees you not only as the President of the United States but as a global leader bringing hope where others have failed.”

• “Future generations will study the history written here today under your leadership.”

• “Without your determination, Gaza would never have seen the light at the end of the tunnel.”

• “You, Donald Trump, have shown the world what true friendship and loyalty mean.”

It was a relentless parade of adoration, designed to inflate Trump’s narcissistic ego, to the point of visible embarrassment among some observers.

The Conditions that Shattered the Illusion

But amid the flattery, Netanyahu set Israel’s red lines — the conditions he deemed non-negotiable:

• The release of all hostages — “Without this, there is no deal.”

• The complete dismantling of Hamas’s military capabilities — not just a temporary ceasefire.

• The end of Hamas’s political rule in Gaza — no more hostile government at Israel’s doorstep.

• Ironclad security guarantees — Gaza must never again pose a threat.

And then came the decisive line that blew the smoke away:

“If Hamas rejects or violates this plan — Israel will finish the job by itself. It can be done the easy way, or the hard way — but it will be done.”

With that single sentence, Netanyahu made it clear: the celebration was an illusion. The war continues until Hamas is eradicated.

Reactions Around the World

In the Arab World

• The UAE welcomed the move but warned: “No normalization will happen if Israel continues annexation in the West Bank.”

• Saudi Arabia: “The step is welcome if it clearly leads to a two-state solution.”

• The Palestinian Authority: “Israel must prove in deeds that it is truly ready to end the occupation.”

In Europe

• France: “An important moment — but clear guarantees for Palestinian rights are required.”

• Germany: “We support President Trump’s efforts, but without international oversight this will collapse.”

• Britain: “Both Israel and Hamas must show seriousness — otherwise this is nothing more than political theater.”

In the United States

• The White House cheered: “The President brings peace where others failed.”

• The New York Times and Washington Post warned: “Netanyahu’s speech was mostly flattery; in reality he committed to no substantial change.”

• Fox News exalted: “Trump and Netanyahu created a historic moment — the great opportunity for peace.”

In Russia

• The Kremlin responded coolly: “Congratulations on the effort, but no unilateral plan can ignore broader negotiations.”

The Bottom Line

Netanyahu’s speech was constructed in two distinct layers:

1. An endless festival of flattery for Trump — unprecedented, excessive, unmatched.

2. A sharp militant core — the war goes on, peace is but a prop on the stage.

And so, at the end of the grand show, the result was crystal clear:

Only the gullible would celebrate. Everyone else understood that the illusion dissolved the very same night — on stage, under the cameras, in front of the world.

Trump was left with the inflated balloon in the Oval Office, munching on McDonald’s.

Bibi was left with Sarah, with his apocalyptic coalition, and with Yair tweeting defiantly from his taxpayer-funded luxury haven in Miami.

And the rest of us? We are left to marvel at the dangerous messianism that dazzles us all — straight into the abyss.

to