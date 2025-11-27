בשורה משמחת: מיליארדר יהודי הצטרף לעופר ינאי בבעלות על קבוצת הכדורסל של הפועל תל אביב

עוד מיליארדר יהודי לא ישראלי מצטרף לבעלות על קבוצת ספורט ישראלית, מדובר בבשורה מעודדת בעיקר אחרי השנים הקשות שעברו על מדינת ישראל. אחרי משפחת ספרא שרכשה את הבעלות על הפועל תל אביב הפעם זהו עופר ינאי מהכדורסל שהביא רכש כלכלי נוצץ.

מועדון הכדורסל הפועל "IBI" תל אביב מרחיב את קבוצת הבעלות שלו ושמח לבשר על הצטרפותו של איש העסקים היהודי-בריטי אלן הווארד – מהדמויות המשפיעות ביותר בעולם הפיננסים הגלובלי, פילנתרופ, ומייסד קרן Brevan Howard, הנחשבת לאחת מחברות ה-Absolute Return המובילות בעולם, המתמחה במאקרו גלובלי.

הווארד מצטרף לבעלי המניות הקיימים: עופר ינאי, גילי רענן ומיקי מלכה. במסגרת ההשקעה, ירכוש הווארד 15% מחברת הניהול של המועדון.

הצטרפותו של הווארד מהווה חיזוק משמעותי לבסיס הבעלות של המועדון. מבנה בעלות רחב ומגוון אשר יאפשר להפועל "IBI" תל אביב לבנות תקציב רב-שנתי יציב ומשמעותי, ולבסס תשתית ארוכת טווח שתמקם את המועדון בחזית הכדורסל האירופי.

גילי רענן, מבעלי הפועל "IBI" תל אביב:

"הצטרפותו של אלן מעניקה עומק ויציבות, ומפחיתה את התלות בבעלים יחיד, תוך מתן יכולת לבנות עתיד ארוך טווח עבור הפועל 'IBI' תל אביב בצמרת הכדורסל האירופי.

העוצמה שלנו נובעת מהשילוב בין קהל אוהדים יוצא דופן, צוות מקצועי מהשורה הראשונה, ובעלי מניות מחויבים בעלי חזון ארוך טווח – כולם מונעים על ידי הנחישות והחוסן שמאפיינים את הרוח הישראלית. זאת התשתית להצלחה מתמשכת – על המגרש ומחוצה לו."

Hapoel “IBI” Tel Aviv Basketball Club is expanding its ownership group and is pleased to welcome the addition of British-Jewish businessman Alan Howard – one of the most influential figures in global finance, a philanthropist, and Founder of Brevan Howard, one of the world’s leading absolute return firms specialising in global macro. Howard joins existing investors including, Ofer Yannay, Gili Raanan, and Micky Malka. As part of the investment, Howard will acquire 15% of the club’s management company.

Howard’s arrival marks a significant strengthening of the club’s ownership base. This broader ownership structure enables Hapoel “IBI” Tel Aviv to build a high, stable multi-year budget, creating the long-term infrastructure required to firmly position the club at the forefront of European basketball.

Gili Raanan, co-owner of Hapoel “IBI” Tel Aviv:

“Alan’s arrival brings depth, stability and reduces reliance on any single owner, while giving the club the ability to build a long lasting future for Hapoel ‘IBI’ Tel Aviv at the forefront of European basketball.

Our strength comes from the combination of an extraordinary fanbase, a top-tier professional staff, and committed owners with a long-term vision – all driven by the determination and resilience that define the Israeli spirit. This is the foundation for lasting success on and off the court.”

